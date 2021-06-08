Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $363.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.18. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

