Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

SWK opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.74 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

