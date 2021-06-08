Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $575,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

