Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SEA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 2,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,869 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $93,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

NYSE:SE traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $261.53. The stock had a trading volume of 89,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,305. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

