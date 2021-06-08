Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $487,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

