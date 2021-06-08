Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 6.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

ZTS stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $173.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

