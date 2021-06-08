BancorpSouth Bank Makes New $338,000 Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,109,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

