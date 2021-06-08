BancorpSouth Bank Has $506,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.