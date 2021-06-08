Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.73. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.
