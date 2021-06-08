Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.73. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

