bAlpha 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.74 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.66 or 0.00231316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.40 million and $4.74 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00072683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00994036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.22 or 0.09621444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00050876 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

