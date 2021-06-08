Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of MS opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.22. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

