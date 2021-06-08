Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

