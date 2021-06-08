Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $278.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.69 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

