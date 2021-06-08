B. Riley Comments on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

