Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $39.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $919.08 million, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 88,032 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.