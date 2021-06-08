Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $39.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of AZRE stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $919.08 million, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
