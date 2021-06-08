Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

AVT opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.