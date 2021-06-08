Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.00

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 1616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,074,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 123,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

