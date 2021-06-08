AVI Global Trust PLC (LON:AGT) Plans GBX 6 Dividend

AVI Global Trust PLC (LON:AGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVI Global Trust stock opened at GBX 989 ($12.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. AVI Global Trust has a one year low of GBX 651.45 ($8.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,026.86 ($13.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -546.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 981.96.

About AVI Global Trust

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

