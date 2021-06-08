AVI Global Trust PLC (LON:AGT) Plans GBX 6 Dividend

AVI Global Trust PLC (LON:AGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AVI Global Trust stock opened at GBX 989 ($12.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. AVI Global Trust has a one year low of GBX 651.45 ($8.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,026.86 ($13.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -546.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 981.96.
About AVI Global Trust
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.