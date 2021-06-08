AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total value of $4,829,591.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,384.65 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,074.45 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,455.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.