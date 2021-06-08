Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. MKM Partners lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,591,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.20.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.