AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,860. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.