AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 244,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,590,168. The company has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

