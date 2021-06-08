AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 156,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,590,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

