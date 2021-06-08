Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

