Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $156.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

