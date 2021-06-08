Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,230 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

