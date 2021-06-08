Atria Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVE opened at $185.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

