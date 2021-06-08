Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

