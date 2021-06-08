Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $335.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.05. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

