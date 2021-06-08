Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,914 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Atkore worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,665,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $5,766,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

