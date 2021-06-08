At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of At Home have outperformed the industry so far this year. The uptrend might continue, owing to the fact that the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues not only beat analysts’ expectations but also improved significantly year over year. Adjusted operating margin increased 16.8% from the prior-year level of negative 27.6%. Since the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company opened a net eight stores. Strong demand and the successful execution of the company’s At Home 2.0 strategies, including EDLP+ campaigns and category reinventions, have been driving growth. Notably, the company’s focus on digitalization and product reinvention bodes well. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.94.

HOME stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 66.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,796 shares of company stock worth $3,232,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $12,341,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

