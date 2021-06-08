Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ATRO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $575.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 148,943 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 119,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

