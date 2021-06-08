Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 216.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.05. 22,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.