Asset Planning Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,747 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,755. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.