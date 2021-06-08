Asset Planning Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,501,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8,198.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 164,378 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,533,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the period.

PULS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 189,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,048. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80.

