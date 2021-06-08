Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 216,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

