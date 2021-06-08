Aspiriant LLC Sells 14,421 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

