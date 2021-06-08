Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

