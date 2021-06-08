Aspiriant LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.78. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

