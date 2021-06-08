Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $605.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $656.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.13, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

