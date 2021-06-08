Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 215,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

