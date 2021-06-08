ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $329.00

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $329.00 and last traded at $322.28, with a volume of 646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASM International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.