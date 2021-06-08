Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

