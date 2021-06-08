argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $260.30

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $260.30, but opened at $269.85. argenx shares last traded at $268.24, with a volume of 752 shares changing hands.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.62.

Get argenx alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.