argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $356.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.62.
argenx stock opened at $260.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a one year low of $210.35 and a one year high of $382.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.