argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $356.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.62.

argenx stock opened at $260.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a one year low of $210.35 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

