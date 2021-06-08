Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $668.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

