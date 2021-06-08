Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.15

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 7653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Get Arconic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Arconic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.