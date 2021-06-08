ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to Buy at Vertical Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,536 shares of company stock worth $8,929,554 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.