ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $68.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.15.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,536 shares of company stock worth $8,929,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

