Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

